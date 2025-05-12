Shalini Passi to make her red carpet debut at Cannes 2025

Lights, camera, ‘culture’! Get ready to see a splash of Indian art and elegance on the global stage as actress Shalini Passi and Padma Shri awardee Paresh Maity prepare to make their much-anticipated red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025.

The duo is ready to represent “Longitude 77,” a creative collaboration that celebrates India’s rich artistic heritage.

Held annually on the sparkling shores of the French Riviera, Cannes is the ultimate playground for global cinema’s finest.

But this year, from May 13 to 24, amidst the glitz of movie premieres and paparazzi flashes, all eyes will also be on this unique blend of Indian glamour and artistry.

For Shalini Passi—best known for her role in ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’—this is more than just a fashion moment. It’s a proud representation of Indian culture on one of the world’s most prestigious platforms.

Overflowing with excitement, Shalini shared, “I am honored to represent ‘Longitude 77’ at such a prestigious global platform. This collaboration is a meaningful opportunity to showcase the exceptional artistry and craftsmanship that India offers to the world.”

She added that Cannes is more than just a red carpet—it’s a global celebration of creativity. “This is a chance for Indian art to be admired in a new light, to show the world our soul, our craft, and our stories,” she said.

Joining her is Paresh Maity, one of India’s most iconic contemporary artists and a recipient of the Padma Shri. Famous for his bold colors and evocative landscapes, Maity is no stranger to global acclaim—but Cannes marks a new chapter in his creative journey.

Speaking of his debut, he reflected, “It is truly special to bring Indian artistic expression to the Cannes Film Festival through this collaboration with ‘Longitude 77’. This represents a unique dialogue between different creative forms, celebrating the rich cultural heritage and contemporary vision of India on the world stage.”

‘Longitude 77’, the initiative they’re both representing, stands at the intersection of fashion, film, and fine art. Named after the longitudinal coordinate that runs through India, it aims to narrate India’s creative spirit through bold collaborations and global showcases.

This year’s Cannes theme, “Lights, Beauty, and Action,” couldn’t be more fitting. It’s all about confidence, self-worth, and taking center stage—not just for celebrities, but for cultures and voices often underrepresented.