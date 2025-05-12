Salman Khan thanks his moms, but X (Twitter) isn’t feeling thankful

On Mother’s Day, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took a moment to show gratitude to the women who shaped his life — and, surprisingly, also to his father.

The actor shared a heartfelt post on Instagram featuring a picture with his two mothers, Salma and Helen, captioned, “Thank u dad for the best mothers in the world. To the most beautiful women in my world. Happy Mother’s Day.”

— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 11, 2025

The family tribute quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments with love.

For those who don’t know, Salman’s father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, married Salma in 1964, and together they had four children: Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, and Alvira.

Years later, in 1981, Salim Khan married yesteryear actress Helen, and the couple adopted a daughter, Arpita. The extended Khan family has often been admired for its close bond, despite its unconventional structure.

But while Salman was winning hearts with his Mother’s Day message, he was also drawing criticism online over a now-deleted tweet regarding the India-Pakistan ceasefire.

As news of a temporary ceasefire at the Line of Control (LoC) broke following several days of heightened tension, Salman posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Thank God for the ceasefire.”

The tweet lived short, disappearing from his timeline shortly after it published — and that is when the real drama began.

Netizens were quick to pounce, accusing the ‘Tiger 3’ star of being selective and insensitive. One social media user mocked the actor’s silence during Operation Sindoor, writing, “Ceasefire lasted as long as @BeingSalmanKhan movie lasts in theatre.”

Another tweet took aim at the industry at large, alleging that many Bollywood celebrities remain cautious with their political statements due to their fanbase in Pakistan and the Middle East.

One particularly scathing comment from a former fan read, “#Salmankhan ka fan tha 15 saal se, but Aaj nafrat ho gayi hai es insaan se… Jab war chal rahi thi ek b tweet nhi aaya… jab khatam hui, tweet aa gaya, phir delete bhi kar diya. Fattu insaan hai yeh. Desh se pehle kuch nahi. Jai Hind.” (I was a fan for 15 years, but today I’ve started hating him. He didn’t say a word during the conflict, tweeted only after the ceasefire, and deleted it later. Coward. Nothing comes before the country.)