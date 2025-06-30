‘Tanvi The Great’ trailer: Anupam Kher introduces an autistic heroine with a big dream

The trailer of ‘Tanvi The Great’ is finally out, and it packs an emotional punch. Directed by veteran actor Anupam Kher, the film introduces us to Tanvi, a young girl with autism, grit, and an unshakable dream of joining the Indian Army.

From the very first frame, ‘Tanvi The Great’ trailer sets the tone for a moving tale of resilience, hope, and the quiet power of being different.

Described by Kher as “one of the most important films of my career,” ‘Tanvi The Great’ is more than just a cinematic story. It’s a heartfelt tribute to individuals who defy the odds while navigating a world that often sidelines them.

“Everyone who watches this film will walk away a little kinder,” Kher said during the trailer launch. “It’s my tribute to every person who is different but no less.”

The role of Tanvi is played by newcomer Shubhangi, who seems to bring raw energy and authenticity to the character.

Backing her is an ensemble cast featuring industry veterans like Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, and Nasser. Anupam Kher himself also stars in the film, alongside ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Iain Glen.

Karan Tacker, who also features in the film, was visibly emotional while speaking about his big-screen debut.

“Even after 16 years of working, every release still makes me anxious,” he admitted. Recalling how he came on board, Tacker said, “Sir [Anupam Kher] called me about a year and a half ago. He narrated the story, played the music—and I was hooked. I just knew I had to be a part of this journey.”

Adding depth to the emotional narrative is a soul-touching score by Oscar-winning composer M. M. Keeravani. Known for his work on ‘RRR’ and ‘Baahubali’, Keeravani’s music in the trailer already hints at a soundtrack that will linger long after the credits roll.

Produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), the film is being distributed globally by Excel Entertainment (Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar) and AA Films (Anil Thadani).

The film hits theatres on 18th July 2025. Mark the date.