Tom Cruise sets Guinness record with fiery stunt in ‘Mission: Impossible’

Tom Cruise is back! And he’s making headlines not just for returning as the unstoppable Ethan Hunt, but for literally setting the skies on fire.

In ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’, the eighth and final film in the blockbuster spy saga, Cruise doesn’t just raise the stakes — he soars past them. The 61-year-old star has officially broken a Guinness World Record for the most burning parachute jumps by an individual.

Yes, you read that right. Sixteen times, Cruise hurled himself out of a helicopter with a parachute deliberately set ablaze. And all of this, just to give fans an authentic adrenaline rush on the big screen.

According to ‘Deadline’, this heart-stopping stunt was filmed high above the dramatic landscapes of Drakensberg, South Africa. The team, including Cruise, reportedly spent weeks preparing, before ascending to dizzying heights of 75,000 feet. Each jump had him carrying a 50-pound SnorriCam rig strapped to his body — capturing close-up shots mid-air while he navigated flames and falling.

“We’re gonna be real smart. I’m not saying be risky. We don’t take risks… obviously,” Cruise told his crew in a behind-the-scenes video that shows just how intense — and calculated — the stunt work really was.

But make no mistake, the effort didn’t go unnoticed. Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief of Guinness World Records, called Tom Cruise “an action hero in real life,” adding: “It’s an honour to recognise his utter fearlessness with this new title.”

Directed by longtime collaborator Christopher McQuarrie, ‘The Final Reckoning’ is the closing chapter of a franchise that began nearly three decades ago. McQuarrie also co-wrote the screenplay with Erik Jendresen, and the film picks up after the events of 2023’s ‘Dead Reckoning’, as Ethan Hunt races to stop a rogue AI force known as The Entity from endangering the world.

The cast sees the return of franchise regulars like Simon Pegg (Benji Dunn), Ving Rhames (Luther Stickell), Vanessa Kirby (Alanna Mitsopolis), and Hayley Atwell (Grace), alongside Esai Morales reprising his role as the villain Gabriel. Also back are Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Pom Klementieff as the assassin Paris.