Shahid Kapoor on past relationships: ‘lost self-respect and dignity’

Shahid Kapoor doesn’t usually talk about his relationships. Following his breakup with Kareena Kapoor after several years of dating, the actor refrained from talking about his personal life. While rumours linked him to several B-town divas, he didn’t address them. It was in 2015 that Shahid tied the knot to his wife, Mira Rajput. Recently, years after, the actor got candid about his past relationships amid the release of ‘Deva.’

In a conversation with Raj Shamani, Shahid Kapoor talked about heartbreaks. He noted that sometimes during this phase, people think they are not good enough. “Sometimes you love someone so much that when they reject you, you chase them to a degree that you start losing your dignity. You sacrifice your dignity and you don’t even realise that you have lost your self-respect in the process, and that realisation happens much later and you think, ‘What was I doing?’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)



He said these are the moments when “you decide who you want to become. And if it hasn’t helped you decide who you want to become, then you have wasted the opportunity. Or you have not gotten anything good out of it.” When asked what he learnt from these experiences, Shahid said that one discovers “what kind of partner you can tolerate.”

Elaborating, he said, “Because falling in love with someone is different but you need to understand if they are bringing the best or worst out of you because eventually, you have to live with yourself,” he said and added, “What I have learnt from love is that one should not be needy of something from the other person. That’s a very selfish reason to want to find love. ‘I am needy, I need to be comforted, I need to be made to feel like I am so important, I can’t see beyond this person’, all of this is selfish. We all want that love and attention but eventually, you should be able to give in a relationship. You should be able to be the giver.”

On the work front, Shahid’s latest film, ‘Deva’ released on January 31. The film also stars Pooja Hegde in a key role.

