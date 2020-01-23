Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira posed for her first photo shoot for designer Manish Malhotra with utmost elegance and confidence.

The mother of two posted pictures from the shoot on her official Instagram handle and wrote, “Let your laugh celebrate your heart!”

Shahid Kapoor was all hearts for his wife’s photograph while Janhvi Kapoor and others commented on her post.

Mira also shared a video of the shoot with a caption that read, “elebrate family. Celebrate friends. Celebrate the small things and the big things. Celebrate life. Celebrate yourself! Manish Malhotra Haute Couture Makeup.”

Mira and Shahid post doting comments and pictures of each other on social media time and again. They are one of the most followed star-couples of the industry and give major life goals to all.

When asked about Mira’s debut in the entertainment industry, the Kabir Singh actor told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Wherever, whatever, however – that’s completely her decision. We got married and within first year, we had our first baby and then two years later, we had another one. So, right now, it’s difficult for her to give her time completely to anything else rather to herself. I can see how dedicated she is as a mother, and she is completely consumed by that. But she is just 25. In another year or so, she would have taken care of an extremely important, big part [giving all the attention to the babies]. She has all her life to figure out so many things for herself. Then she can do what she wants to.”