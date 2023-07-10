Shah Rukh Khan’s AI-generated look from ‘Jawan’ goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan’s fever continues to amplify as the Bollywood megastar is ready to blow everyone’s mind with another action-pack film Jawan. After the success of Pathan, SRK’s much-anticipated film is expected to be blockbuster.
Now, with all the excitement going around, a hardcore SRK fan has created a buzz with an AI-recreated image of Shah Rukh Khan from Jawan. The image looks more appealing and going viral on social media.
The picture features Shah Rukh Khan in a bald look and a full-grown beard, intractable to what we have seen in Jawan’s first-look poster, where he had his face wrapped in bandages.
The superstar is shown with abs donning a red jacket with some injuries and scars of blood on his body.
This re-imagined avatar of Shah Rukh Khan from Jawan has left SRK’s fans highly impressed. This fan-made fictional picture comes hours, before the eagerly-awaited Jawan prevue, today at 10:30 in the morning. Here is the official trailer of the film
Directed by Atlee, and produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, Jawan also stars Nayanthara as the leading lady.
Earlier last week, yet another AI-generated picture of Nayanthara from Jawan made it to the headlines which featured the actress wearing a pink blazer, sporting side-parted, soft, brunette curls. She sat at a table, a bunch of sunflowers kept in front of her.