Spain’s PM Pedro Sanchez celebrates cultural ties at Yash Raj Films

On Tuesday evening, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez made a notable stop at Yash Raj Films (YRF), one of India’s most prestigious film production houses, during his inaugural visit to India. The visit aimed at strengthening cultural ties between Spain and India, particularly in the realm of cinema.

During his time at YRF in Mumbai, Pedro Sanchez engaged in a meaningful discussion with CEO Akshaye Widhani, focusing on the illustrious 50-year history of YRF and prospects for the Indian film industry over the next five years.

En la visita a Yash Raj, @yrf, uno de los estudios de cine más grandes de India, he conversado con varios productores de Bollywood sobre las posibilidades de coproducción con este gigante de la industria audiovisual. Advertisement España es un destino atractivo como set de rodaje y… pic.twitter.com/0klaswx7ye — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) October 29, 2024

Widhani expressed pride in hosting Sanchez, calling the visit a significant milestone in the studio’s legacy. He highlighted YRF’s contribution to Indian cinema and emphasized the ongoing collaboration between Spain and the studio. “Spain has been incredibly supportive to us over the years, and we were honored to share our experiences and discuss ways to deepen our cultural ties,” Widhani noted.

Earlier in his trip, Sanchez, along with his wife, Begona Gomez, joined in Diwali celebrations in Mumbai. The couple participated in traditional festivities, lighting diyas and enjoying Indian sweets, including ladoos, while also setting off some firecrackers, immersing themselves in the vibrant local culture.

Before visiting YRF, Sanchez and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Tata Aircraft Complex in Vadodara, Gujarat, a facility dedicated to manufacturing C-295 aircraft. This landmark project symbolizes the growing cooperation between India and Spain in defense manufacturing, reinforcing Modi’s vision of ‘Make in India, Make for the World.’ Modi remarked on the significance of the complex, suggesting that the late Ratan Tata would have been proud of this achievement, which aims to boost India’s aerospace capabilities.

The C-295 program plans for a total of 56 aircraft, with Airbus delivering 16 directly from Spain, while Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. will produce the remaining 40 in India. This facility will mark a milestone as the first private sector Final Assembly Line for military aircraft in India.

Throughout his visit, both leaders enjoyed cultural performances and engaged with local communities during a roadshow in Vadodara.