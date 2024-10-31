‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ turns 27: Celebrating a Bollywood classic

On October 30, 2024, the beloved 1997 film ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ celebrated its 27th anniversary, and actress Karisma Kapoor, who played a significant role in this iconic musical romance, took to social media to reflect on the film’s enduring charm.

Known for its captivating dance sequences and a storyline centered around the complexities of love, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ remains a favorite among fans of 90s cinema.

Karisma shared a series of heartfelt posts on her Instagram story, reminding followers of the magic that this film encapsulated. One of her posts highlighted her unforgettable solo performance of the song “Le Gaye”.

Advertisement

Alongside this clip, she simply noted, “Since it’s the release anniversary of DTPH,” evoking nostalgia for many who grew up watching the film.

In another post, she shared a striking still from the famous dance number “The Dance of Envy,” which features her alongside the legendary Madhuri Dixit. “The Magic and the Memories,” Karisma captioned this snapshot, perfectly capturing the essence of what made ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ so special.

Directed by the renowned Yash Chopra, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ starred an impressive ensemble cast, including Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor. Akshay Kumar made a memorable guest appearance as well, adding another layer to the film’s intricate love triangle.

The plot centers around the lives of dancers within a musical troupe, focusing on the evolving relationships between the characters played by Khan, Dixit, and Kapoor, who find themselves caught in a web of romance and rivalry.

The film’s impact was profound, both commercially and critically. With a production budget of approximately ₹90 million, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ grossed over ₹710 million globally, making it the highest-grossing Hindi film of its release year.

It garnered accolades, winning three National Film Awards, including Best Wholesome Entertainment, Best Supporting Actress for Karisma Kapoor, and Best Choreography for Shaimak Davar.

In addition to its awards, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ left an indelible mark at the Filmfare Awards, receiving 11 nominations and winning a remarkable eight, including Best Film and Best Actor for Shah Rukh Khan. The film’s soundtrack, composed by Uttam Singh with lyrics by Anand Bakshi, became a massive hit, selling 12.5 million copies and solidifying its place as one of the best-selling Bollywood soundtracks of the 1990s.

Today, people remember ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ not just for its entertaining narrative but also for its pioneering role in Indian cinema, particularly in dance and music. The film was even featured in the “Celebrating Dance in Indian Cinema” section at the 45th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

As Karisma Kapoor reminisces about her time in ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, she is also busy with new projects, including the upcoming series ‘Brown’, where she stars alongside renowned actresses Helen and Soni Razdan.