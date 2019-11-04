Gauri Khan gave some perfect family shot goals with a picture that she shared online. The 49-year-old film producer and interior decorator posted a perfect family photograph along with Shah Rukh Khan and kids- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

In the photograph, the entire family is seen in winter wear with a backdrop of snow-capped mountains. She captioned the picture, “Squeezing memories into one frame…”

Many fans commented on the picture.

Director-choreographer Farah Khan also wrote, “Gauriiiiii u hav done very well!! Look at these gorgeous children.”

Shah Rukh Khan recently celebrated his 54th birthday on 2 November 2019.

SRK also celebrated his 28th wedding anniversary on October 25.

The megastar penned a heartwarming note for his wife and partner Gauri on the special occasion.

“Feels like forever, seems like yesterday….Nearly three Decades and Dearly three kids old. Beyond all fairy tales I tell, I believe this one, I have got as beautiful as beautiful can be!” he wrote alongside a monochrome picture with his wife.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan recently produced Netflix’s web-series Bard Of Blood, starring Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Kirti Kulhari. Aanand L Rai’s Zero remains his last release.

Gauri, on the other hand, has designed restaurants like Arth and Sanchos apart from running a store named Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai.