‘Shaakuntalam’ trailer presents ancient mythological tale as 3D spectacle

The second trailer of ‘Shaakuntalam’ was unveiled, which is 1 minute and 34 seconds in length, promises a visual treat.

IANS | New Delhi | April 7, 2023 10:51 am

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan.

The second trailer of the upcoming film ‘Shaakuntalam’ was unveiled here on Thursday. The trailer, which is 1 minute and 34 seconds in length, promises a visual treat and features Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan.

The film tells the story of epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan.

The film is based on Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’.

The film has been written and directed by Gunasekhar and presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks.

Produced by Neelima Guna, the movie will release on April 14 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada in 3D format.

