SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan and Jun to miss RIGHT HERE tour for military and acting careers

Ahead of the highly anticipated RIGHT HERE World Tour performances by K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN, CARATs (the SEVENTEEN fandom) have received some heart-breaking news: members Jeonghan and Jun will not be part of the festivities. Jeonghan will be fulfilling his mandatory military enlistment, while Jun will be exploring acting opportunities in China.

According to a statement issued by Pledis Entertainment, “Jeonghan is due to fulfill his military obligation in the second half of 2024. Although Jeonghan filmed most of the content he could in advance, he will not be able to participate in promotional activities for the 12th mini album and the SEVENTEEN [RIGHT HERE] WORLD TOUR, scheduled to start in October.” However, CARATs will have the chance to see Jeonghan participating in the prestigious musical event Lollapalooza Berlin, which will be held from September 7 to 8 at the Olympic Park and Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany.

Additionally, it was revealed that member Jun will also not be part of the group’s upcoming World Tour. Jun has decided to pursue his acting career in the latter half of the year. Unlike Jeonghan, Jun will not be attending Lollapalooza Berlin or participating in the promotional activities for the group’s 12th mini album. However, the agency has assured the fandom that Jun will participate as much as possible in SEVENTEEN’s events and engage with CARATs.

In breaking the news, Pledis Entertainment requested fans’ understanding and support and promised to keep them updated on the members’ plans. SEVENTEEN is a 13-member K-pop act that includes SCoups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The 8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino.

Recently, the group made headlines by surpassing BTS in August’s Brand Reputation rankings, claiming the top spot on the K-pop list. In addition to their upcoming RIGHT HERE World Tour, SEVENTEEN has been actively engaging in various initiatives and performances. On June 26, the K-pop group was appointed as UNESCO’s first-ever Goodwill Ambassador for Youth, as part of their commitment to empowering young people and promoting cultural exchange through their #GoingTogether campaign. Furthermore, SEVENTEEN headlined this year’s Glastonbury Festival in the UK, becoming the first-ever K-pop group to do so.