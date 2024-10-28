Seo Ji Hoon joins Song Joong Ki and Chun Woo Hee in ‘MY YOUTH’

‘Revenge of Others’ actor Seo Ji Hoon is confirmed to join Song Joong Ki and Chun Woo Hee in the upcoming drama ‘MY YOUTH.’ The upcoming drama is already creating significant buzz owing to the renowned lead cast. Now Ji Hoon will take the show a notch higher with his talent. The actor is elated about joining the ‘Vincenzo’ star and ‘The Atypical Family’ star.

On October 28, Seo Ji Hoon’s agency Management KOO announced, “Seo Ji Hoon will be starring in the upcoming drama ‘My Youth'”. Seo Ji Hoon also expressed his excitement via his agency. He said, “It’s truly an honour to be part of a great project with such talented senior actors. I’m studying and working hard every day to make sure I don’t cause any inconvenience.”

Touted as a melodramatic romance, the drama will follow the lives of Sun Woo Hae (Song Joong Ki) and Sung Je Yeon (Chun Woo Hee). Sun Woo Hae is a novelist and florist. He left behind a complex and unpleasant past to begin anew. He is transitioning from his former life as a successful child actor to living an ordinary life. In the past, Sun Woo Hae was overshadowed and forgotten after adults began meddling in his artistic pursuits for their own gain. Moreover, his life takes an unexpected turn when Sung Je Yeon, who holds a key to his past, re-enters his life. She reminds him of the reasons for living that he had lost sight of.

Meanwhile, in the drama, Seo Ji Hoon will play the role of Kim Seok Joo. Seok Joo is a rebellious character who was born with a silver spoon. He grew up without having to need anything. However, he feels lonely and incomplete. Kim Seok Joo is a sharp tax accountant who isn’t approachable but has his charms.

On the other hand, Sung Je Yeon (Chun Woo Hee) is a team leader at Feel Entertainment. He grew up in an influential and affluent family. After a series of personal losses culminating in her family’s downfall, she now relies solely on herself to climb the social ladder.

Mneawhile, Park Si Hyun, the screenwriter behind the hit show ‘Run-On’ has penned ‘MY YOUTH’. HighZium Studio is producing the title with director Lee Sang Yeop at the helm. Sang Yeop has helmed popular shows including ‘Yumi’s Cells,’ ‘Shopaholic Louis,’ and ‘Familiar Wife.’ ‘MY YOUTH’ will release in 2025, however, the exact release date and broadcasting network is not yet out.