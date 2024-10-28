Korean Popular Culture and Art Awards: Cha Eun Woo, Go Min Si and more grab big wins

The Korean Popular Culture and Art Awards celebrate the best of Korean entertainment that has helped shape popular culture. The honours recognise talents from different fields of entertainment who have augmented K-culture globally. The government-led awards are jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and the Korea Creative Content Agency. The awards celebrate those “who have made a contribution to contemporary pop culture and the arts, including actors, singers, comedians and models.”

On October 28, the 2024 Korean Popular Culture and Art Awards recognised the top talents of the 2024 who bolstered Korean entertainment. This year, 31 individuals and groups were honoured with the prestigious awards. There are four categories in which the awards are distributed. These are- Order of Cultural Merit, Presidential Commendation, Prime Minister’s Commendation, and Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Commendation. The Order of Cultural Merit is considered to be the highest honour of all.

Catch the complete list of winners here:

Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism’s Commendation

Actor Cha Eun Woo

Actress Go Min Si

Band DAY6

Band Silica Gel

Actress Ahn Eun Jin

Band JANNABI

Comedian Yoon Sung Ho

Actress Jung Ho Yeon

Director Yoon Jong Ho

Presidential Commendation

Actor Jo Jung Suk

Actress Yeom Hye Ran

Guitarist Kim Mok Kyung

Musical actor Hong Kwang Ho

Film director Kim Han Min

Voice actor Kim Do Hyun

Sound artist Lee Tae Kyung

Prime Minister’s Commendation

Actor Lee Je Hoon

Actress Chun Woo Hee

Musical actor Choi Jae Rim

Singer Jang Ki Ha

Voice actor Kim Young Jin

Film director Jang Jae Hyun

Music director Kim Sung Soo

Composer Kenzie

Eungwan Order of Cultural Merit (highest honour)

Actor Shin Goo

Actress Kang Boo Ja

Bogwan Order of Cultural Merit

Singer Kim Chang Wan

Writer Lim Ki Hong

Okgwan Order of Cultural Merit

Singer Lee Moon Se

Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit

Actor Choi Soo Jong