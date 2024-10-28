Logo

# Entertainment

Korean Popular Culture and Art Awards: Cha Eun Woo, Go Min Si and more grab big wins

On October 28, the 2024 Korean Popular Culture and Art Awards recognised the top talents of the 2024 who bolstered Korean entertainment.

Statesman Web | October 28, 2024 8:30 pm

The Korean Popular Culture and Art Awards celebrate the best of Korean entertainment that has helped shape popular culture. The honours recognise talents from different fields of entertainment who have augmented K-culture globally. The government-led awards are jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and the Korea Creative Content Agency. The awards celebrate those “who have made a contribution to contemporary pop culture and the arts, including actors, singers, comedians and models.”

On October 28, the 2024 Korean Popular Culture and Art Awards recognised the top talents of the 2024 who bolstered Korean entertainment. This year, 31 individuals and groups were honoured with the prestigious awards. There are four categories in which the awards are distributed. These are- Order of Cultural Merit, Presidential Commendation, Prime Minister’s Commendation, and Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Commendation. The Order of Cultural Merit is considered to be the highest honour of all.

Catch the complete list of winners here:

Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism’s Commendation

  • Actor Cha Eun Woo
  • Actress Go Min Si
  • Band DAY6
  • Band Silica Gel
  • Actress Ahn Eun Jin
  • Band JANNABI
  • Comedian Yoon Sung Ho
  • Actress Jung Ho Yeon
  • Director Yoon Jong Ho

 


Presidential Commendation

  • Actor Jo Jung Suk
  • Actress Yeom Hye Ran
  • Guitarist Kim Mok Kyung
  • Musical actor Hong Kwang Ho
  • Film director Kim Han Min
  • Voice actor Kim Do Hyun
  • Sound artist Lee Tae Kyung

Prime Minister’s Commendation

  • Actor Lee Je Hoon
  • Actress Chun Woo Hee
  • Musical actor Choi Jae Rim
  • Singer Jang Ki Ha
  • Voice actor Kim Young Jin
  • Film director Jang Jae Hyun
  • Music director Kim Sung Soo
  • Composer Kenzie

Eungwan Order of Cultural Merit (highest honour)

  • Actor Shin Goo
  • Actress Kang Boo Ja

Bogwan Order of Cultural Merit

  • Singer Kim Chang Wan
  • Writer Lim Ki Hong
  • Okgwan Order of Cultural Merit
  • Singer Lee Moon Se

Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit

  • Actor Choi Soo Jong

