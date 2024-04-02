Second trailer of ‘Maidaan’ unveiled on Ajay Devgn’s birthday

The second and final trailer of “Maidaan” was released on Tuesday on the occasion of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s birthday.

The “Singham” actor, who turned 55, will play the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, the coach of the Indian football team that won the Asian Games in 1951 and 1962.

Due to Rahim’s big contribution to Indian football, the Indian football team was regarded as the “Brazil of Asia” due to its 4-2-4 formation and India became the first Asian team to qualify for the first-ever semifinals of the 1956 Summer Olympics.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, ‘Maidaan’ will release on April 10, on Eid. Along with Devgn, the film stars Priyammani as Rahim’s wife, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh.

The film is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla, while the music of the film is composed by A.R. Rahman and the lyrics written by Manoj Muntashir.

Director Sharma is known for directing films like ‘Tevar’ (2015) and ‘Badhaai Ho’ (2018). He has also won the National Film Award for Best Film for providing wholesome entertainment with ‘Badhaai Ho’ movie.

The trailer begins with Priyamanni asking Ajay Devgn, “Waise pura India mai kisi ko nahi lagta ki hum kabhi jeetenge. Par apko lagta hai.” (Well, no one in the whole of India thinks that we will ever win. But you think so).

Later, the trailer shows the struggle of the Indian football team, from getting boos in the stadium to becoming an Asian gold medalist.

“Maidaan,” will release on April 10, which will clash with Akshay Kumar’s “Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan” at the box office.