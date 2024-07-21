Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: New video drops for SJ Suryah’s birthday

Nani’s ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ climax shoot begins in Hyderabad
Get ready for an electrifying finale as Nani's 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' ramps up its climax shoot in Hyderabad. Excitement is building for the August 29th release!
Check out the latest teaser for “Saripodhaa Sanivaaram” in celebration of SJ Suryah’s birthday! The action-packed film releases on August 29, 2024.
Fans of Indian cinema, mark your calendars for August 29, 2024! That’s when the much-anticipated action drama “Saripodhaa Sanivaaram” will hit the theaters. This exciting film brings together a stellar cast including Natural Star Nani, Priyanka Mohan, and the dynamic SJ Suryah.
Recently, the film’s creators dropped a thrilling new video to celebrate SJ Suryah’s birthday, and it’s got everyone talking. This isn’t just any promotional clip—it’s been labeled as a “Not a Teaser Video,” which adds a unique twist to the excitement. The special release gives fans a sneak peek into the high-stakes drama and action that awaits them.
The video kicks off with a powerful voiceover by Nani, setting the stage for what’s to come. It features intense scenes of SJ Suryah as a ruthless police officer, inflicting violence on the innocent. The visuals are gripping, showing Suryah’s character as a formidable antagonist who seems to revel in causing chaos. The clip transitions to a bloodied Nani, underscoring the film’s intense and dramatic narrative.
The video’s background score intensifies the experience, complementing the high-octane scenes with a powerful soundtrack. The story is inspired by the mythological figure Narakasura, a demon who troubled people until Krishna defeated him with the help of Satyabhama. This classic tale of good versus evil serves as a backdrop for the film’s modern action sequences and dramatic storytelling.
The team behind “Saripodhaa Sanivaaram” took to social media to share their excitement about the release, saying, “Happy Birthday Sir……@iam_SJSuryah❤️❤️ Experience a touch of Mass Madness before the real game starts in theaters on August 29th #NotATeaser #SaripodhaaSanivaaram #SuryasSaturday.”
Produced by DVV Entertainment and helmed by the talented director and writer Vivek Athreya, this film is shaping up to be a major release. Alongside Nani, Priyanka Mohan, and SJ Suryah, the cast includes Sai Kumar P., adding to the film’s star-studded appeal.
When it releases, “Saripodhaa Sanivaaram” will be available in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, making it accessible to a wide audience.
So, gear up for an action-packed cinematic experience and don’t miss out on what promises to be one of the biggest films of the year!
