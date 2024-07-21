Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: New video drops for SJ Suryah’s birthday

Fans of Indian cinema, mark your calendars for August 29, 2024! That’s when the much-anticipated action drama “Saripodhaa Sanivaaram” will hit the theaters. This exciting film brings together a stellar cast including Natural Star Nani, Priyanka Mohan, and the dynamic SJ Suryah.

Recently, the film’s creators dropped a thrilling new video to celebrate SJ Suryah’s birthday, and it’s got everyone talking. This isn’t just any promotional clip—it’s been labeled as a “Not a Teaser Video,” which adds a unique twist to the excitement. The special release gives fans a sneak peek into the high-stakes drama and action that awaits them.

You can watch the new video here:

The video kicks off with a powerful voiceover by Nani, setting the stage for what’s to come. It features intense scenes of SJ Suryah as a ruthless police officer, inflicting violence on the innocent. The visuals are gripping, showing Suryah’s character as a formidable antagonist who seems to revel in causing chaos. The clip transitions to a bloodied Nani, underscoring the film’s intense and dramatic narrative.

Advertisement

The video’s background score intensifies the experience, complementing the high-octane scenes with a powerful soundtrack. The story is inspired by the mythological figure Narakasura, a demon who troubled people until Krishna defeated him with the help of Satyabhama. This classic tale of good versus evil serves as a backdrop for the film’s modern action sequences and dramatic storytelling.

The team behind “Saripodhaa Sanivaaram” took to social media to share their excitement about the release, saying, “Happy Birthday Sir……@iam_SJSuryah❤️❤️ Experience a touch of Mass Madness before the real game starts in theaters on August 29th #NotATeaser #SaripodhaaSanivaaram #SuryasSaturday.”

Produced by DVV Entertainment and helmed by the talented director and writer Vivek Athreya, this film is shaping up to be a major release. Alongside Nani, Priyanka Mohan, and SJ Suryah, the cast includes Sai Kumar P., adding to the film’s star-studded appeal.

When it releases, “Saripodhaa Sanivaaram” will be available in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, making it accessible to a wide audience.

So, gear up for an action-packed cinematic experience and don’t miss out on what promises to be one of the biggest films of the year!