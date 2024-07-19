Stree 3: Producer Dinesh Vijan announces third installment of the horror-comedy

The second installment of the blockbuster horror-comedy ‘Stree’ is poised to dominate the Independence Day box office. As fans eagerly await the release starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee, the makers have also announced the third installment. On Thursday, July 18, director Aamar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of ‘Stree 2’, teasing the future of the franchise, i.e Stree 3.

Following the trailer reveal, producer Dinesh Vijan disclosed that ‘Stree 3’ is already in development. Praising the ‘Stree’ franchise as a ‘paisa vasool’ series within the Maddock Supernatural Universe, Vijan remarked that ‘Stree 2’ serves as a mothership that will resolve many questions raised by its predecessor. The upcoming film will unveil the connections between the franchise films and what lies ahead for audiences.

He elaborated, “Following ‘Stree 2’, we have a film called ‘Thama’, details of which we will share later. ‘Stree 3’ is already scripted, so the gap between releases will be minimal. I can say one thing about ‘Stree 2’—it’s grander, crazier, and more thrilling. The trailer offers just a glimpse, saving the full impact of its visual effects for the theaters. But rest assured, it promises to be Maddock’s most satisfying film yet.”

Watch the trailer of ‘Stree 2’ here:

The producer also explained the reasoning behind creating a horror-comedy universe, stating, “We infused comedy into horror because I personally can’t handle pure horror films. I believe there are many others like me who prefer this blend. Hence, the birth of our horror-comedy universe.” ‘Stree 2’ marks the second installment in the ‘Stree’ series and the fifth under the Maddock Supernatural Universe.

Anticipation for ‘Stree 2’ is at an all-time high following the success of its predecessor. The film reunites the original cast in their iconic roles and features a cameo by Tamannaah Bhatia. With its intriguing trailer, fans eagerly await the new adventures that await the cast in the town of Chanderi.