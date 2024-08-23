Nani unveils unique action drama ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’

In an upcoming film that promises to be a unique cinematic experience, actor Nani is gearing up to captivate audiences with “Saripodhaa Sanivaaram,” also known as “Surya’s Saturday.” In a recent interview with ANI, Nani expressed his enthusiasm for the film’s innovative concept.

The movie, an action drama directed by Vivek Athreya, introduces a fresh twist to the genre. Nani, who plays the character Surya, revealed that the plot’s unusual premise adds a distinctive edge to the film. “This film stands out because it blends action with an intriguing narrative,” he explained. The story revolves around Surya, a character who can only express his anger on Saturdays. His adversary, who has the entire week at his disposal, heightens the stakes, making the plot both unique and engaging.

Despite the film’s complex storyline, Nani found the role less challenging than expected. He shared that Surya’s character felt close to his own personality, which made portraying him more natural and enjoyable. “The real challenge was for director Vivek to craft and execute such a layered story,” Nani noted, highlighting the director’s creative accomplishment.

The film features Priyanka Mohan as the female lead and is production of DVV Entertainment, the team behind the international hit “RRR.” Scheduled for release on August 29, 2024, “Saripodhaa Sanivaaram” will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The soundtrack, composed by Jakes Bejoy, is likely to complement the film’s dynamic action sequences.

Nani’s previous film, “Hi Nanna,” directed by Shouryuv and co-starring Mrunal Thakur, was well-received and is available on Netflix in multiple languages. As he steps into this new role, fans can look forward to another memorable performance from the actor in what promises to be a thrilling addition to his filmography.