Sanjeev Kapoor revisits his humble beginnings with old Mumbai ID cards

Celebrated chef and television personality Sanjeev Kapoor recently took a trip down memory lane, sharing a personal glimpse from the beginning of his journey in Mumbai.

In a nostalgic social media post, he posted photos of two of his earliest ID cards, one from his very first job in the city as a young chef and another from his promotion as Executive Chef at just 28 years old at the Centaur Hotel in Juhu.

Sanjeev Kapoor fondly remembered those formative years, calling the hotel kitchen his “world” — a place that not only challenged him but also shaped him in ways he hadn’t imagined.

“Every long shift, every mistake, every small win, every moment of learning slowly built the foundation for something I could have never imagined,” he wrote.

The chef, who went on to become a household name through his iconic cooking show ‘Khana Khazana’, reflected on how those early experiences paved the way for his remarkable career.

Kapoor acknowledged that while much has changed over the years, those old ID cards remain a precious reminder of where it all began.

He started his professional career in 1984 after earning a Diploma in Hotel Management from the Institute of Hotel Management Catering & Nutrition in Pusa, New Delhi. His talent and dedication took him to kitchens across India and even as far as New Zealand, before eventually landing in Mumbai.

By 1992, Kapoor made history by becoming the youngest Executive Chef of the prestigious Centaur Hotel, a milestone he now looks back on with immense gratitude. Over the years, his influence in the culinary world only grew stronger.

Kapoor’s efforts and expertise earned him several awards, including the Best Executive Chef of India by H & FS and the prestigious Mercury Gold Award in Geneva, presented by the Indian Federation of Culinary Associations.

Beyond his TV fame, Kapoor has made significant contributions to the food industry. He serves as a key member of the International Culinary Panel for Singapore Airlines.