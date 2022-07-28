Masterchef Sanjeev Kapoor’s Academy launches mobile apps for the next generation of foodpreneurs

Celebrated Chef, Restaurateur, Creator, and Founder of multi-billion dollar brands such as Wonderchef and the 24-hour TV Channel Food Food, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has been sharing his knowledge about the culinary domain for the past 30 years. Under his name & entrepreneurship, cooking has emerged from the shadows of the kitchen and invaded our living rooms through the small screen. Khana Khazana, the famous culinary show that taught people how to cook better and amazing recipes hosted by him was aired on Zee TV for more than 17 years.

What opportunities did he see in content marketing?

Sanjeevkapoor.com is possibly the world’s largest repository of recipes and insights.

Content is also shared on his social handles for his combined following of more than 20 million followers worldwide.

“I MADE A PROMISE TO MYSELF THAT IF I LEARN SOMETHING, I WILL TEACH IT AS SOON AS POSSIBLE”

— Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

His only worry was that social media is not really designed to offer a wholesome learning experience.

That’s when Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and his team started evaluating their options for enabling a consistent, personalized learning experience for their target audience. Knorish , a Gurugram-based startup pitched in to help build and launch that platform for the legendary Sanjeev Kapoor to enable that complete learning experience.

In October 2020: Sanjeev Kapoor joined hands with Knorish to launch India’s first celebrity online culinary academy.

The academy offers a host of courses and course bundles that can be taken up by learners to hone their skills and start their food ventures. Today, the academy boasts of 50,000 learners across 164 countries e-learning from the content to hone their culinary skills.

Success Growth Formula: Knorish Funnel Builder

Sanjeevkapooracademy utilizes primarily two types of funnels to drive growth: Landing page funnels and an Ebook funnel. By designing course pages as landing pages, the academy is able to exponentially increase the course and bundle sales at the most optimal costs. By putting out a synergic ebook around the same topic of the course, the academy acquired thousands of high-quality leads at super low costs.

We took a super focussed funnel approach on the content, and packaged it in such a manner so as to attract the right audience, says Kinner N Sacchdev, Co-Founder & CEO at Knorish. No wonder

the Academy witnessed a 200% increase in top-of-the-funnel leads after the first month of launch through social media, PR, and organic content. The academy has leveraged brand sponsorships & partnerships with other unique food & beverage brands such as US Cranberries and many others in the pipeline.



