Telegram’s Pavel Durov says he has over 100 children: Here’s how he’s dividing the fortune

Pavel Durov, the billionaire co-founder of Telegram, has opened up about his massive, unconventional family and how he plans to divide his wealth.

In an interview with French outlet ‘Le Point’, the 40-year-old tech mogul shared that he is not just a father of six children born through natural conception — he has also donated sperm that resulted in more than 100 additional children across 12 countries.

Yes, you read that right. Pavel Durov, whose net worth is almost a staggering $17.1 billion (as per ‘Forbes’), casually confirmed that he has at least 106 children worldwide.

Durov explained that it all started when he donated sperm to help a friend. Eventually, he chose to become a donor on a much larger, mostly anonymous scale.

“I want to specify that I make no difference between my children: there are those who were conceived naturally and those who come from my sperm donations. They are all my children and will all have the same rights,” he told ‘Le Point’.

But here’s the twist: none of his children will have immediate access to his fortune. Durov has set a strict condition — his inheritance will unlock 30 years from the date of his interview, meaning his children can only claim their share after June 19, 2055.

Why the delay? Durov says he wants them to live like “normal people,” to grow without being dependent on wealth, to find their own path, and to build their lives independently.

“I want them to live like normal people, to build themselves up alone, to learn to trust themselves, to be able to create, not to be dependent on a bank account,” he emphasized.

The timing of this inheritance decision seems significant, as Durov’s professional life has become increasingly complicated. His messaging platform, Telegram, widely known for its robust privacy features and encrypted chats, has often found itself in conflict with governments and law enforcement agencies.

While millions appreciate Telegram’s strict commitment to user privacy, authorities across the globe have raised concerns that the app’s design allows illegal content — including child exploitation, drug sales, and fraud — to circulate unchecked.

In August 2024, French Police arrested Durov and charged with allegedly allowing such illegal activities to flourish on Telegram. The charges, reported by ‘The New York Times’ and ‘NBC News’, have kept Durov tethered to France, where he should report to police twice a week as the investigation continues.