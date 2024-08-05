Chef Sanjeev Kapoor highlights food as a form of faith at book launch

At the recent launch of ‘The Promised Land: A Visual Anatomy of Human Faith’, celebrated chef Sanjeev Kapoor made a striking observation about the connection between food and faith. The book, crafted by 14-year-old Aashvi Agarwal, delves into the intricate interplay between spirituality and daily life, as illustrated through photography.

In an interview with ANI, Kapoor discussed how food serves as a powerful medium of expression and survival. “Food is one of the most fundamental ways we express ourselves,” Kapoor explained. “It’s not just about rituals like holding hands or chanting prayers. Food embodies a form of faith that is crucial for our survival. When we eat what is lovingly prepared by our mothers or grandmothers, we do so with an inherent trust in the process. These recipes, passed down through generations, carry with them an unspoken assurance of nourishment and care. This kind of faith in food is profound and immeasurable.”

Kapoor’s remarks highlighted the central theme of Agarwal’s book, which captures the historic inauguration of the Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024. Under the guidance of historians Uma Nair and Kounteya Sinha, Agarwal’s visual chronicle combines historical significance with contemporary relevance.

Praising Agarwal’s achievement, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor noted the unique impact of her work. “This moment, though recent, holds timeless significance,” he said. “For someone so young to document such an event is remarkable. Her work will inspire future generations and adds a meaningful perspective to our understanding of history. I believe Aashvi is truly blessed, not just by her parents, but also by the divine.”

The launch event saw an impressive array of attendees, including renowned figures like Aditi Rao Hydari, Amitabh Kant, Mary Kom, Bhaichung Bhutia, and Muzaffar Ali. The evening featured lively discussions about the book’s themes, along with a captivating reading session by Agarwal herself.

As the event concluded, it was clear that ‘The Promised Land’ is more than just a visual record; it’s a celebration of faith, tradition, and the power of youthful insight in capturing the essence of our shared cultural and spiritual heritage.