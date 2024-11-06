Samantha Ruth Prabhu shuts down trolls asking her to gain weight

Amid the promotions of her upcoming series, ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ with Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. During the session, a user asked her to gain weight. Shutting down the comment, Samantha addressed it in a live session.

During her live interaction, Samantha remarked, “Another weight comment. I saw an entire thread about my weight. If you guys must know, I am on a strict anti-inflammatory diet which is required for my condition which prevents me from putting on weight, keeps in a certain weight bracket and keeps me in a sweet spot with my condition (myositis). Stop judging people. Let them be, live and let live. Please guys, it’s 2024.”

For those unaware, last year, Samantha revealed her diagnosis of Myositis, an autoimmune condition. Earlier in an interview, the actress opened up on how she dealt with the constant scrutiny over her health condition. She said, “It’s important to recognise that being a loved star in this nation is an incredible gift; so be responsible for it, be honest and real, and tell your story. And it’s not always about how many super hits and blockbusters one has, how many awards have been won, the perfect body, or the most beautiful outfits. It’s the pain, the hardships, the lows.”

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny.’ Executively produced by Russo Brothers, the series is the spin-off to Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s American original ‘Citadel.’ The anticipated high-stakes series releases on November 7 on Amazon Prime Video.

In the latest trailer of the awaited show, Samantha’s Honey puts a headset on her daughter and hides her in the trunk. As she single-handedly takes down armed men, her daughter, Nadia, enquires about her past. Honey reveals that she started out as a struggling actress. Soon, Varun’s Bunny recruited her into a spy agency. Soon, the duo engages in pulse-pounding and high-octane action sequences. However, they keep getting more and more embroiled in a world brimming with espionage, deceit, and death-defying combats. Apart from Samantha and Varun, the series also stars Kay Kay Menon in a crucial role.