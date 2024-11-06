Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi’s ‘Ramayana’ to release in two parts

Nitesh Tiwari’s highly-anticipated magnum opus ‘Ramayana’ is out with an announcement on Wednesday, November 6. Namit Malhotra, Founder and Global CEO of Prime Focus took to Instagram to make the announcement. The epic title will release in two parts with ‘Ramayana: Part One’ releasing in 2026. Subsequently, ‘Ramayana: Part Two’ will hit theatres in 2027.

Taking to the social media platform, Namit shared an announcement poster featuring an arrow piercing through the sky. The accompanying caption read, “More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture – our ‘RAMAYANA’ – for people across the world.”He also added “Join us as we fulfill our dream of bringing our greatest epic to life with pride and reverence…Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027. From our entire Ramayana Family.”

Since the announcement, fans are in a frenzy as they await further details. Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, “Super excited to see Ranbir and Sai Pallavi.” Meanwhile, another penned, “The most awaited Magnum Opus—so excited!” Several others echoed similar sentiments and expressed their excitement. Another user commented, “All the best to you @iamnamitmalhotra and your team Wishing you guys massive success.”

Reportedly, in the film, Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi will play Sita. Additionally, Yash has confirmed that he will be playing Ravana in ‘Ramayana’. Meanwhile, Lara Dutta will play the role of Kaikeyi, Sunny Deol will bring Hanuman to life and Sheeba Chaddha will play Manthara.

Recently, Yash spoke about his role during a conversation with Namit Malhotra. The actor said, “If the character is treated like a character… if this doesn’t happen today, then the film won’t happen. To make a film with that kind of budget, you need those kind of actors to come together and work for the project. It has to be beyond yourself and your stardom. We have to place the project and the vision first.”

Anticipations run high with the new announcement poster. Fans are brimming with excitement to see the ensemble cast lead the magnum opus.