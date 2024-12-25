Salman Khan’s cameo from ‘Baby John’ LEAKED online! Bhai fans angry

Salman Khan’s cameo in Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’ has been a hot topic ever since the rumours floated. Following the confirmation of his appearance in the Atlee film, fans waited in anticipation for the film to release. Moreover, Salman wishing fans Christmas in the teaser exuding his ‘Tiger’ persona, upped the ante. Hours after the film hit theatres today, several netizens uploaded Salman Khan’s sequence online. The spoiler has frustrated several fans who are asking users to delete the clips.

In the film, Bollywood’s Bhai makes a smashing entry as ‘Agent Bhai Jaan.’ He appears in the mid-credit scene of the film. The child trafficking gang, led by Jackie has cornered three agents- Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav. Additionally, they have decoded their leader who has been helping them out. Viewers hear his voice earlier in the film as well, as he gives tip-offs to agents for busting the child trafficking ring. However, they have covered the leader’s face and tied him. However, in his dapper style, he jumps to fight alongside Varun despite being tied. The face scarf comes off, revealing the ‘Tiger’ of B-town, Salman Khan.

Advertisement

Since then, fans have been in a frenzy over Salman’s power-packed entry and dazzling cameo. Taking to X, one user wrote, “THIS MANNNN!!!! ONE OF THE BEST ENTRY SCENE FOR SALMAN KHAN!!” Another added, “His unmatched AURA and magnetic screen presence deserve nothing but perfection, and @Atlee_dir has truly outdone himself in showcasing every bit of it. Words fall short to describe how electrifying that cameo in #BabyJohn was, absolute fire!”

Advertisement

Only south Directors know how to present superstar like Salman Khan#BabyJohn #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/FJuFncJHtz — (@MajesticMujju) December 24, 2024



However, the leaked clips have also upset several fans who wanted to catch a glimpse of the star in the theatre. A user commented, “Delete it pls. Don’t encourage piracy.” Echoing similar sentiments, another urged, “Delete kar do bro, it will ruin their experience.”

Also Read: Sooraj Barjatya finds his new Prem in Ayushmann Khurrana after Salman Khan

Meanwhile, ‘Baby John’ isn’t Salman Khan’s first high-intensity cameo this year. Recently, the actor made a tantalising and riveting cameo as Chulbul Pandey in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again.’ ‘Baby John’ hit theatres today, bringing in Christmas in style. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff. Kalees has helmed the mass entertainer.