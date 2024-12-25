Sooraj Barjatya finds his new Prem in Ayushmann Khurrana after Salman Khan

Sooraj Barjatya’s name finds a prominent space in the list of top filmmakers when it comes to family entertainers. Fusing an engaging love story with a family entertainer background, he has delivered several hits. His filmography includes titles like ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya,’ ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain,’ ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun,’ and ‘Vivah’ among others. More often than not, his top films starred Salman Khan as a titular character named Prem. Now, years later, as the filmmaker is making a comeback with the genre, he has a new Prem. As per a report by Pinkvilla, Ayushmann Khurrana is stepping in the shoes of Salman.

As per a source close to the development, Barjatya has developed a romantic saga and his script requires a face from the younger lot of stars. “Sooraj ji was looking to cast someone who has an image among the family audiences. And who better than Ayushmann Khurrana to play the new-age Prem on the big screen. The duo has gelled well, and Ayushmann loved the world that Sooraj Barjatya is looking to create with his next. Sooraj ji on the other hand feels that Ayushmann has the innocence and charm in him to play Prem.”

The upcoming film hinges upon Indian culture and will likely to resonate with the classic Barjatya style of filmmaking. The project will go on floors in 2025. “Ayushmann Khurrana and Sooraj Barjatya have already connected well, and the latter is now looking to cast a top actress to play the part of the female lead in the film. On having the lead pair in place, Sooraj Barjatya will proceed towards casting the big ensemble for his next directorial. Much like all previous films, this one too will be a star-cast heavy film, though led by Ayushmann Khurrana and the female protagonist.” Meanwhile, the title is expected to hit theatres in 2026.

On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana’ last was ‘Dream Girl 2’ opposite Ananya Panday.