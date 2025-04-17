Varun, David Dhawan head to Scotland for ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ shoot!

Looks like it’s time for another round of laughter, love, and a whole lot of Dhawan-style chaos! Bollywood’s dynamic father-son duo, David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan, are all set to roll cameras once again with their upcoming masala entertainer ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’—and this time, the party’s heading to Scotland.

After wrapping up a high-energy, adventure-packed schedule in Rishikesh, the team is jetting off to the Scottish highlands for a 30-day international shoot, starting April 22. And from the buzz that’s doing the rounds, this one’s going to be ‘loaded’ with comedy, romance, and total madness!

While Varun Dhawan leads the charge, he’s joined by the ever-gorgeous Pooja Hegde and the talented Mrunal Thakur.

But that’s not all—get ready for a full-on Bollywood rollercoaster with a starry ensemble that includes Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Chunky Panday, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar.

Now ‘that’ is one chaotic comedy circus we don’t want to miss!

A source close to the production spilled some fun tea to the media: “There are loads of hilarious combo scenes planned with this crazy cast. Expect confusion, drama, and comic timing at its best. Once the Scotland leg is done, the film will mostly be wrapped—except for a couple of songs and some patchwork.”

The film, produced by Ramesh Taurani under the Tips banner, sees Varun stepping back into his comfort zone of out-and-out comedy—a genre that’s brought him box office success in the past. If you’ve loved him in ‘Main Tera Hero’, ‘Judwaa 2’, or ‘Coolie No. 1’, then brace yourself for more laughs!

This marks the fourth collaboration between Varun and his dad David Dhawan, and expectations are sky-high.

And if you’re wondering what else is cooking in Varun’s career kitchen—well, he’s also set to star alongside Janhvi Kapoor in ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’, a romantic dramedy directed by Shashank Khaitan. Though initially slated for an April 18 release, the film will now hit theatres on September 12. It also boasts a solid supporting cast with Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Akshay Oberoi.