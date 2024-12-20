Salman Khan’s birthday to get extra special for fans: ‘Sikandar’ teaser set for release

On his birthday, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan, Salman Khan is gearing up to give his fans a highly-awaited gift. The star is currently working on his highly-anticipated cinematic extravaganza, ‘Sikandar.’ Sajid Nadiadwala is backing the title with AR Murugadoss at the helm. On December 27, fans will get a glimpse of Salman’s intriguing look in the awaited spectacle. The film will mark the reunion of Salman and Sajid following their 2014 blockbuster, ‘Kick.’ With the anticipation meter running high, fans have started the countdown. Meanwhile, ‘Sikandar’ is going to hit theatres on Eid 2025.

Joining Salman Khan in the film is ‘Animal’ and ‘Pushpa 2’ star Rashmika Mandanna. The fresh pairing is contributing significantly to the buzz around the film.

As per a Mid-Day report, in the film, fans will get to see Salman in a fierce and rugged avatar. The star will don a mask while his piercing gaze will do the talking. The revelation reminds fans of ‘Kick’ where Salman wore a mask and dazzled fans with pulse-pounding thrill and action.

A source close to the production, told the outlet, “This is one of the biggest films Salman has worked on in recent years. The team is pulling out all stops to ensure the teaser lives up to the excitement. They have a standing set in Filmistan, where stuntmen will shoot an action set-piece over the next two days. Earlier this week, Salman canned his portions for the teaser. His character is introduced in a hyper-stylised way, as he, wearing a mask, enters the frame and the camera focuses on his eyes. Five other masked men join him in the frame. The sequence is being edited, and the team will fine-tune the teaser this week.”

Meanwhile, the journey towards ‘Sikandar’ began back in March when Sajid Nadiadwala announced his monumental collaboration with Salman Khan for this project. With the days inching closer, fans are buzzing with excitement to catch a glimpse of what the film will hold. Promising thrill, adrenaline-pumping action, and a complete dose of entertainment, the project is one of the most highly-awaited releases of 2025.