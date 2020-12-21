Actor Salman Khan has unveiled a new teaser of his upcoming film Antim that has him striking shirtless action mode.

In the brief video, a turbned Salman flaunts beef as he engages in a fist fight with co-star brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

“Antim begins..#AntimFirstLook -#AayushSharma @manjrekarmahesh @SKFilmsOfficial,” Salman captioned the video posted on Twitter on Monday.

Fans have heaped praise on it, with one saying: “Zaberdast & impressive,powerful impact,its your dedication & passion that you give your 100% to keep yourself superb fit & in the best shape,Ur each training session shows your determination,you r the most lovable superstar & millions love to follow whatever you do.”

Another wrote: “Salman Bhaiiii full on Fire. Can’t wait For #antimthefinaltruth What a body bhaiijaan.”

Antim: The Final Truth is a Salman Khan Films Production directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.