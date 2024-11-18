Salman Khan grills Ashneer Grover over his previous remark about the superstar

Former Shark Tank India judge and Bharat Pe co-founder will appear on the Big Boss Season 18’s Weekend ka Vaar episode. The promo clip from the upcoming episode is already going viral on social media and superstar Salman Khan is seen taking a dig at Ashneer. The actor confronts Ashneer for his previous comment about the superstar in a previous podcast. Salman confronted the ex-Shark Tank judge for his pompous and condescending attitude.

In the clip, Salman Khan called out Ashneer Grover’s comment. He said, “Maine aapko mere baare mein kehte huye suna hai kuch. Aapne kaha ki, ‘Humne toh isko itne mein sign kardiya’. Uska figure bhi aapne galat de diya. Toh phir yeh dogalapan kya hai. (I heard you talking about me. You said, ‘We have signed him for this much’. You also gave the wrong figures. So, what are these double standards?).”

To this, Ashneer replied, “Aapko jo humne brand ambassador liya (The decision to make you brand ambassador), I think that was one of the smartest moves I made.” Further, Salman responded, “Lekin jis hisaab se ab aap baat kar ahe hani, woh jo maine aapka video dekha hai, yeh aapka attitude wahan par nahi tha (You weren’t talking like this in the video of yours that I watched).”

Meanwhile, Ashneer remained tight-lipped for most of the time and tried to further clarify his stance. He said, “Maybe in the podcast, it didn’t come across correct”. The clip concluded with Salman saying, “Lekin jaese yeh hai, yeh barabar aa raha hai (The way you are speaking now is correct).” The short video has been going viral on the internet with fans lauding Salman for taking a dig at Ashneer.

For those unaware, in a previous podcast, Ashneer claimed that he met Salman for an advertisement deal. After making him wait for hours, the superstar’s team told the co-founder not to ask Salman for a picture. Further, Ashneer commented on the ‘Kick’ star’s attitiude. Salman will seemingly address the claims in the upcoming episode of Big Boss.

On the Vagehra Vagehra podcast last year, Ashneer talked about his meeting with Salman. “Usko humne sponsor rakha tha, uske shoot ke liye mila tha, usko brief karne ke liye company ke baare mein. Teen ghante baitha tha uske saath, uske manager ne bol diya photo nahi khichwani, sir thoda bura maan jaate hain. Maine bola nahi khichwaunga photo, bhaad mein jaa tu, aisi kaunsi heropanti hogayi. (We kept him as a sponsor and I met him at a shoot to tell him about our company. I sat with him for three hours and his manager said that there would be no photos with Salman as ‘Sir’ doesn’t like it and I said fine I won’t do it. Go to hell, why so much attitude).”