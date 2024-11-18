Farhan Akhtar pays tribute to heroes of Rezang La on 62nd anniversary

On the 62nd anniversary of the Battle of Rezang La, actor-director Farhan Akhtar honored the memory of the 120 brave soldiers of who sacrificed their lives during the fierce clash of the 1962 Indo-China war.

The battle, fought in the freezing heights of Ladakh, saw a small group of Indian soldiers stand their ground against a much larger force. Farhan, who is set to portray Major Shaitan Singh in his upcoming film ‘120 Bahadur’, paid tribute to the fallen heroes through an emotional Instagram post.

The actor shared a poignant message to commemorate the day: “18th November 1962 – We Remember The Battle of Rezang La. 120 Bravehearts Stood Against An Army Of Thousands, Etching In Blood And Into History, The Unparalleled Valor Of The Indian Soldier. 120 Bahadur In Cinemas Only 2025.”

Along with the caption, Farhan posted an image of himself, gripping a gun with blood smeared on his face.

In his post, Farhan acknowledged the unwavering bravery of Major Shaitan Singh and his men, who fought relentlessly despite facing insurmountable odds.

“Today, we honor the unparalleled courage and sacrifice of the heroes of Rezang La,” he wrote. “Their story echoes through time… Reminding us of the price of freedom and the strength of unity, with a special salute to the Ahir community, whose sons displayed unmatched bravery in defending our nation.”

On November 18, 1962, Charlie Company, consisting of 120 soldiers, defended their post at Rezang La. This was against over 3,000 Chinese troops. Despite the outnumber and enduring the brutal winter conditions, the soldiers fought to the last man. This earned them their place in India’s military history.

Farhan’s ‘120 Bahadur’, which is ready for release in 2025, will bring this heroic tale to the big screen. Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, the film marks Farhan’s return to acting. He will portray Major Shaitan Singh, PVC, a leader who displayed extraordinary courage in the face of overwhelming adversity. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios, with Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani serving as producers.