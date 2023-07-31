Salman Khan gets another death threat from Goldy Brar for being rude to Elvish Yadav On Bigg Boss OTT 2

YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s behaviour has drawn criticism as it appeared that he offended Bigg Boss OTT 2 host Salman Khan, leading to the superstar’s criticism of him over the weekend. One of the most deserving contenders for the title of the popular programme is Yadav, according to critics. However, as a result of the YouTuber’s shenanigans, his prospects of winning appear to be getting slimmer with each new episode.

In addition, Salman threatened him that even his “fan army” on social media would stop watching him if he continued the act in the house. Elvish was spotted sobbing uncontrollably and apologising to the other housemates as the host slammed him.

However, soon after the show aired, Elvish’s admirers organised a backlash against Salman and flooded social media with criticism of the celebrity and support for YouTube.

Salman criticised Elvish for his attitude in the house, especially with women, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

A new screenshot that appears to be of a tweet from Canadian gangster Goldy Brar is currently going popular on the internet amid the heated discussion on social media. In the tweet, Brar appears to threaten Salman with retaliation for criticising Elvish on a public stage. Officials have not yet confirmed the tweet’s veracity, but the widely circulated screenshot has raised a lot of questions online.

It should be noted that Brar has been identified as one of those responsible for the mobster Lawrence Bishnoi-ordered murder of Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala. Salman Khan also received a threatening email from Brar in March of this year, in which the individual claimed that Salman will “end up like Sidhu Moosewala”.