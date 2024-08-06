Salman Khan & AP Dhillon drop ‘Old Money’ teaser: Full track out Aug 9

Salman Khan and AP Dhillon are set to light up the music scene with their upcoming track, “Old Money,” and the buzz is already electric. The official teaser for the song dropped on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse of what’s to come.

The teaser kicks off with AP Dhillon, seen lounging with his head propped up on a car. The scene quickly shifts as his friend wakes him with urgent news, prompting a frantic dash. The highlight arrives with Salman Khan making a stylish, high-impact entrance, showcasing his signature swag. The teaser wraps up with Dhillon’s infectious laughter, setting the stage for the full release.

Salman Khan shared his excitement on Instagram, announcing that “Old Money” will be available on August 9th. His post read, “Old Money out on August 9th @apdhillon,” fueling anticipation among fans.

In a move that has only heightened interest, AP Dhillon also posted a motion poster on his Instagram. The teaser, featuring a montage of images with Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, teased the question, “Did you miss me?” Dhillon’s caption, “I know you didn’t see this one coming…,” suggests a surprise element in their collaboration.

This new release marks a significant milestone for AP Dhillon, who recently signed a major deal with Republic Records in partnership with Universal Music Canada. “Old Money” will be his debut single under this new label, with a full album, “The Brownprint,” slated to drop on August 23, 2024.

The collaboration also reunites Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, who have previously shared the screen in classics like “Saajan” and “Chal Mere Bhai.” Their joint appearance in Dhillon’s project is already a major talking point among fans.

Salman Khan has expressed his enthusiasm for Dhillon’s foray into the music scene, hinting at potential acting elements in the project. On his Instagram Story, Salman praised Dhillon, saying, “Singer toh tha he acha, ab AP as an actor. Bring it on singing action star.”

AP Dhillon’s journey from a Canadian immigrant to a leading music artist has been nothing short of inspiring. His recent docu-series, “AP Dhillon: First of a Kind,” provided an intimate look at his rise to fame, further fueling excitement for his new releases.

With “Old Money” set to drop soon, both Salman Khan and AP Dhillon’s fans have a lot to look forward to. The release promises to be a thrilling blend of music and star power, making August 9th a date to mark on the calendar.