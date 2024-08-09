Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt make splash in AP Dhillon’s ‘Old Money’ music video

AP Dhillon, the celebrated singer, has just unveiled his latest single, “Old Money,” and it’s creating quite a stir. What makes this release particularly notable is the surprise appearances by Bollywood icons Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt in the music video.

The video is a visual treat for fans, featuring Salman Khan in a dynamic action role. He takes on a group of thugs, showcasing his trademark charisma and style. Salman’s presence adds a thrilling edge to the narrative, underscoring his iconic status in the film industry.

As the video nears its conclusion, Sanjay Dutt alongside Salman Khan makes a memorable entrance. In a poignant moment, he introduces himself to Dhillon as “Dutt Sahab,” a title that pays homage to his late father, the esteemed actor Sunil Dutt. Sanjay’s words to Dhillon emphasize the importance of being recognized for one’s work rather than one’s controversies, adding a layer of depth to the video’s message.

Advertisement

AP Dhillon expressed his gratitude towards the Bollywood stars through a heartfelt Instagram post. He shared the song’s link and wrote, “Old Money Out Now Shoutout to Bhai and Baba for Believing in the Boy.” The post quickly garnered attention from fans, who flocked to the comments section to praise the collaboration. One fan expressed excitement, stating, “Loved it… Salman and Sanjay together,” while another simply said, “Too good.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

In a recent interview, Dhillon explained that “Old Money” marks a new chapter in his career. The track is inspired by the action films he adored growing up, reflecting a blend of nostalgia and contemporary flair. He eagerly anticipates the release of his upcoming album, “The Brownprint,” set to drop on August 23, two weeks after the single’s release.

Salman Khan had previously shown his enthusiasm for the project, taking to Instagram Stories to commend Dhillon. He wrote, “Singer toh tha he acha, ab AP as an actor. Bring it on singing action star,” highlighting his support for Dhillon’s evolving career.

AP Dhillon, whose real name is Amritpal Singh Dhillon, has recently signed a deal with Republic Records in partnership with Universal Music Canada. “Old Money” marks his debut release with the label, following his successful docu-series, “AP Dhillon: First of a Kind,” which offered a glimpse into his rise from Canada to international fame.

With this exciting release, AP Dhillon continues to cement his status as a multifaceted artist, blending music, film, and personal growth into a compelling new era of his career.