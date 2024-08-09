‘Chandu Champion’ on OTT: Kartik Aaryan starring biopic now streaming

Prime Video has announced the worldwide streaming debut of the highly anticipated biographical sports drama, ‘Chandu Champion’. This film, directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, promises to captivate audiences with its powerful portrayal of an inspiring true story.

The film stars Kartik Aaryan in a transformative role as Murlikant Petkar, India’s pioneering Paralympic gold medalist. Aaryan’s performance is supported by a stellar cast including Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Aniruddh Dave, and Shreyas Talpade. ‘Chandu Champion’ will be available for streaming starting August 9, in India and across more than 240 countries and territories globally.

‘Chandu Champion’ tells the remarkable story of Murlikant Petkar, a soldier who fought in the 1965 Indo-Pak War. After sustaining severe injuries that led to physical impairment, Petkar faced a tough road ahead. Defying all odds, he emerged as a celebrated athlete, clinching India’s first Paralympic gold medal in 1972. The film delves into themes of resilience, determination, and the triumph of the human spirit, making it a must-watch for audiences everywhere.

Advertisement

Director Kabir Khan expressed his excitement about the film’s release, noting, “From the very start to the final edit, this project has been a labor of love. Sometimes, stories have a way of choosing us, and I’m grateful that this one chose us. It’s an underdog story of a man who never gave up, and we wanted to honor him by reaching as many viewers as possible. With Prime Video’s extensive platform, we’re thrilled to bring ‘Chandu Champion’ to a global audience.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan, who plays the lead role, shared his personal journey with the film. He said, “Portraying Murlikant Petkar has been an incredible honor and a life-changing experience for me. It required a year and a half of intense preparation, including a strict diet and eliminating sugar. His inspiring story touched me deeply, and I’m immensely thankful to Kabir sir and Sajid sir for this unique opportunity. The film, which includes an eight-minute continuous war sequence, along with scenes of wrestling and swimming, has been the most challenging project of my career. The positive feedback has been overwhelming, and I’m eager for Prime Video viewers to see ‘Chandu Champion’ and feel the power and heart of Petkar’s story. I hope it inspires them as much as it has inspired me.”

With its combination of heartfelt storytelling and compelling performances, ‘Chandu Champion’ is ready to make a significant impact as it reaches audiences around the world.