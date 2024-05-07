Alia Bhatt stuns in Sabyasachi saree at Met Gala 2024

Alia Bhatt set the Met Gala ablaze with her stunning appearance, stealing hearts in a breathtaking Sabyasachi floral saree. The Bollywood star, who made waves with her debut at the prestigious event last year, took everyone by surprise this time with an unconfirmed attendance. But oh, what a delight it was when she graced the red carpet!

The internet, already buzzing with anticipation, erupted into a frenzy of adoration as soon as Alia’s ethereal look was revealed. Decked in a saree that seamlessly blended tradition with contemporary flair, she effortlessly stole the spotlight. Social media platforms were flooded with praises, with users gushing over her impeccable choice.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Alia’s outfit not only dazzled but also perfectly encapsulated the theme of the night, “Sleeping Beauty: Reawakening Fashion,” under the sub-theme “The Garden of Time.” Speaking to Vogue before her grand entrance, the actress shared her admiration for the craftsmanship behind her ensemble, highlighting its symbolic nod to the theme.

Styled by the talented Anaita Shroff, Alia radiated elegance and confidence as she graced the red carpet. Her metamorphosis from Bollywood to Hollywood has been remarkable, with her recent Netflix venture, “Heart Of Stone,” adding another feather to her cap. Amidst her busy schedule, including her recent film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” and her upcoming project “Jigra,” where she wears both the actor and producer hats, Alia continues to shine on the global stage.

As fans eagerly await her next move, Alia Bhatt’s presence at the Met Gala serves as a testament to her rising stature in the entertainment world. With each step, she effortlessly blends tradition with innovation, leaving an indelible mark on the fashion landscape. And as the world marvels at her grace and style, one thing is for sure – Alia Bhatt has truly arrived, and she’s here to stay.