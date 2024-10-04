Sabrina Carpenter responds to criticism over embracing her sexuality

Sabrina Carpenter has had a glorious 2024 so far with her chartbusters ‘Espresso’ and ‘Please, Please, Please.’ However, the widespread fame also brought a good dosage of criticism for the 25-year-old songstress. Following her success, Sabrina recently spoke to Time Magazine for their cover story. During the conversation, the singer opened up about facing criticism for embracing her sexuality. The singer agreed over being vilified for her stage outfits and innuendoes. Just as icons like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera faced criticism in the past, Sabrina confirmed facing similar backlash.

When probed if she received the same type of criticism as her predecessors, Sabrina told the publication, “No, I definitely get that as well.” She added, “You’ll still get the occasional mother that has a strong opinion on how you should be dressing. And to that I just say, don’t come to the show and that’s OK. It’s unfortunate that it’s ever been something to criticise because truthfully. The scariest thing in the world is getting up on a stage in front of that many people and having to perform as if it’s nothing. If the one thing that helps you do that is the way you feel comfortable dressing, then that’s what you’ve got to do.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIME (@time)

Moreover, the pop star also opened up on what it’s like to be on the receiving end of constant criticism. Sharing advice she received from her close friends, Sabrina revealed her approach towards dealing with anger over getting hate for something someone else would easily get away with doing. She tells herself that she is the only one looking for negative comments about herself. On the other hand, other people who are a part of her life remain oblivious to it.

Also Read: BLACKPINK’s Rosé announces debut solo album ‘Rosie’

Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter is busy taking over the stage with her ‘Short n’ Sweet’ music tour in the US. Talking about stage performances, the songstress revealed that the hardest part of performing. She revealed that is not tripping since she is constantly running up and down stairs. Moreover, she added that she has no intensive pre-tour training regimen and her body seems to be feeling it. She added, “I’ve started doing ice baths like a little spiritual man.”

In related news, Sabrina Carpenter recently won her first-ever Song of the Year award for her hit single ‘Espresso’ at the MTV VMAs