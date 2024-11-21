Rowoon, Shin Ye Eun, Park Seo Ham, And Park Ji Hwan to lead period drama ‘The Murky Stream’

Disney Plus has unveiled its studded line-up for its upcoming period drama, ‘The Murky Stream.’ Taking to social media, the platform announced the lead cast sending fans into a frenzy. Set in the Joseon period, the drama is among the platform’s tantalising line-up for 2025. ‘The Murky Stream’ is going to bring together Rowoon and Shin Ye Eun, Park Seo Ham and Park Ji Hwan.

The Disney period drama will feature the South Korean heartthrob Rowoon. The actor has headlined several hits including ‘Extraordinary You,’ ‘Destined With You’ and ‘The King’s Affection’ among others. The actor is collaborating with Shin Ye Eun who has led several historical K-dramas. Her filmography boasts titles like ‘The Secret Romantic Guesthouse’ and, most recently, ‘Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born.’ Moreover, joining them are KNK artist Park Seo Ham and ‘Seoul Busters’ actor Park Ji Hwan.

The upcoming historical drama ‘The Murky Stream’ is based on the Joseon era. In the land devoid of law and order, the once crystal clear Gyeonggang River has turned into a murky stream. The story will chronicle the tumultuous fates of Si Yool (Rowoon), who hides his past and becomes a rogue. Opposite him is the wise and just Choi Eun (Shin Ye Eun). Further, Jeong Cheon (Park Seo Ham) dreams of becoming an incorruptible official while Mu Deok (Park Ji Hwan) is known for being wise.

Meanwhile, Choo Chang Min of the film ‘Masquerade’ will helm the drama and writer Cheon Sung Il, who penned the blockbuster ‘All of Us Are Dead’ will pen the script. Moreover, NPIO Entertainment will back the project. The banner boasts a successful track record with several recent consecutive hits. It has backed projects like ‘Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born,’ ‘King the Land,’ and ‘The Red Sleeve.’ The drama will release on the platform in 2025. Given the studded cast and the talented team behind the camera, fans have high expectations from the period narrative.