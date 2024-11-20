Song Joong Ki and Katy Saunders welcome their little princess

‘Vincenzo’ star Song Joong Ki is experiencing the bliss of fatherhood once again! The South Korean star and his wife Katy Louise Saunders have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. Taking to his fan café, the over-the-moon father broke the news to fans, all the way from Rome.

On November 20, the ‘Descendants of the Sun’ star shared the happy news with his fans through his fan café. Joong Ki wrote, “It’s been over a year since I met my first child here. I’m incredibly grateful to announce that we’ve been blessed with another beautiful baby. Our lovely princess was born healthy, and both my wife and our baby are doing well and resting.”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by 송중기 songjoongki official (@hi_songjoongki)



The announcement comes months after his agency, HighZiumStudio, confirmed that Song Joong Ki is going to become a father once again. In July, the agency reported that he and Saunders were expecting their second child. The couple welcomed their first baby, a son, in June 2023. The K-drama heartthrob tied the knot with the British actress earlier that year in January. Meanwhile, Joong Ki admitted to dating Saunders in December 2022.

On the work front, Song Joong Ki’s last was the drama ‘Reborn Rich’ and the film ‘My Name is Lee Kiwan,’ and he made a cameo as his hit character Vincenzo Cassano in the drama ‘Queen of Tears.’

Also Read: BTS’ Jin breaks silence on rumours about leaving the band and going solo

Moving ahead, the actor will star opposite ‘The Atypical Family’ actress Chun Woo Hee in ‘MY YOUTH.’ Touted as a melodramatic romance, the drama will follow the lives of Sun Woo Hae (Song Joong Ki) and Sung Je Yeon (Chun Woo Hee). Sun Woo Hae is a novelist and florist. He recently left behind a complex and unpleasant past to begin anew. He is transitioning from his former life as a successful child actor to living an ordinary life. In the past, Sun Woo Hae got overshadowed and forgotten after adults began meddling in his artistic pursuits for their own gain. His life takes an unexpected turn when Sung Je Yeon, who holds a key to his past, re-enters his life and reminds him of the reasons for living that he had lost sight of.