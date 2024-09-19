Shin Ye Eun joins Kim Da Mi for new drama ‘A Hundred Memories’

Shin Ye Eun, known for her roles in ‘Revenge of Others’ and ‘The Glory’ is considering starring in the upcoming drama ‘A Hundred Memories.’ Previously, ‘Our Beloved Summer’ actress Kim Da Mi was in talks to star in the upcoming series. Currently, the discussions are underway. If both the actors greenlight the project, fans will be in for a treat. ‘A Hundred Memories’ is set in the 80s and will showcase a narrative of friendship and love.

On September 19, a representative from Shin Ye Eun’s agency npio Entertainment revealed, “Shin Ye Eun is positively reviewing the offer to star in ‘A Hundred Memories.’ Reportedly, Shin Ye Eun is offered the role of Seo Jong Hee. Jong Hee is a spirited and bubbly bus conductor at Cheong Ah Transportation. On the flip side, previously it was reported that Kim Da Mi is in talks to play the role of fellow bus conductor Ko Young Rye.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by @__shinyeeun



The drama is set against the backdrop of the 1980s and will chronicle the friendship of two female bus conductors. Notably, their love stories get entangled with a man who appears to be their destiny. As Seo Jong Hee wishes to escape her troubled past and settles at Cheong Ah, she encounters her best friend Go Young Rye. Soon, she grows from a lonely woman into someone who is filled with determination and hope.

Meanwhile, previously it was reported that Kim Da Mi is in talks for the role of Ko Young Rye. If she gives the nod, Da Mi will play a bold and outgoing bus conductor working for Cheong Ah Transport. Despite having motion sickness, she takes the bus daily to support her mother’s livelihood.

Also Read: TWICE’s Tzuyu becomes 2nd highest-charting female K-pop soloist on Album Sales Chart

The screenplay of the heartfelt period drama, ‘A Hundred Memories’ has been penned by Yang Hee Seung. Hee Seung is known for penning hits including ‘Crash Course in Romance,’ ‘Familiar Wife,’ and ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’ among others. Moreover, the series will be helmed by Kim Sang Ho. The director is best known for directing the hit Netflix drama ‘Thirty-Nine.’ The project is being backed by SLL.