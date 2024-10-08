Rockstar DSP’s ‘The Couple Song’ hits 250M views, ahead of ‘Pushpa 2’

Rockstar DSP’s catchy track, “The Couple Song,” continues to dominate the charts. The song, featured in the eagerly awaited film “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” has recently surpassed an impressive 250 million views and garnered over 2.2 million likes across six different languages.

Rockstar DSP, whose real name is Devi Sri Prasad, announced this achievement on his social media channels, celebrating the song’s wide-reaching success. This infectious track, filled with vibrant beats and memorable melodies, has captured the hearts of listeners everywhere.

But “The Couple Song” isn’t the only tune from “Pushpa 2” that has caught listeners’ attention. The film’s title track has also received rave reviews, further solidifying DSP’s status as a leading composer.

Recently, he electrified the stage at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, where his viral hit “Oo Antava” had both Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal dancing along to its catchy rhythms.

Looking ahead, fans of Rockstar DSP can expect an exhilarating musical experience as he embarks on his highly anticipated India Tour, set to kick off in Hyderabad on October 19.

In addition to his tour, DSP has an exciting lineup of films on the horizon. Beyond “Pushpa 2,” he is ready to work on projects for some of the biggest names in the industry, including Pawan Kalyan’s “Ustaad Bhagat Singh,” Dhanush’s “Kubera,” Naga Chaitanya’s “Thandel,” Ajith Kumar’s “Good Bad Ugly,” Suriya’s “Kanguva,” and an untitled film featuring Ram Charan.

DSP, has made an indelible mark on the Indian music scene. With over 100 films under his belt and accolades such as a National Film Award, ten Filmfare Awards, and several others, he is a true legend in the realm of Telugu and Tamil cinema. Beginning his musical journey in 1997, DSP quickly rose to prominence, first making waves in Tollywood with his soundtrack for “Anandam” in 2001 and then debuting in Tamil cinema with the film “Badri” in the same year.