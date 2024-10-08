Vir Hirani steps into the spotlight in father Rajkumar’s new series

Vir Hirani, the son of acclaimed director Rajkumar Hirani, is ready to make his mark in the entertainment world with his debut role in the upcoming series ‘Pritam Pedro’.

This project, which features notable talents like Vikrant Massey and Arshad Warsi, is shaping up to be a thrilling cybercrime drama sprinkled with comedy—hallmarks of Hirani’s storytelling style.

According to media reports, Vir Hirani will assume the role initially designated for Vikrant Massey, who had to step back due to scheduling conflicts. While Massey will no longer play the original character, he remains a key player in the series, taking on a different role.

Advertisement

In ‘Pritam Pedro’, viewers can expect an engaging narrative centered around two contrasting police officers: Pedro, portrayed by Warsi, is the traditional cop set in his ways, while Vir’s character, Pritam, embodies a tech-savvy approach to law enforcement.

Vir Hirani is not entirely new to the creative arena. He made his directorial debut with ‘Return Gift’, a film that premiered at the 18th International Children’s Film Festival of India in Hyderabad.

Additionally, he showcased his acting chops in several short films, including ‘Yoon Hota Toh’, ‘Apna Apna Andaz’, ‘Doosri Kaksha’, and ‘The Doctor Will See You Now’. His involvement in the industry comes after his educational background, having graduated from the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajkumar Hirani (@hirani.rajkumar)

Rajkumar Hirani, one of Bollywood’s leading filmmakers, is popular for his iconic films, including the ‘Munna Bhai’ series, ‘3 Idiots’, and ‘PK’. His most recent project, ‘Dunki’, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal, released on December 23, 2023, and achieved remarkable success, grossing ₹454 crores worldwide. This successful legacy undoubtedly places additional expectations on Vir as he steps into the spotlight.