RM faces backlash for celebratory post amid Suga’s controversy

BTS member RM is facing backlash from certain social media users after the singer posted a celebratory post following the success of his latest solo album, ‘Right Place Wrong Person.’ The singer was subjected to the fans’ ire for celebrating after bandmate Suga was found driving an electric scooter under alcohol influence on August 6.

For the unversed, Suga was returning home from a nearby place after he consumed alcohol. While parking his electric board, he took a tumble and the police patrolling near his house conducted a breathalyzer test. Even though no individual or public property was harmed, his license was revoked and the K-pop star issued a personal apology to his fans. In South Korea, electric scooters come under the same traffic laws as cars and only a licensed driver can rent the electric scooters.

Following the incident, on August 7, RM shared a celebratory post on Instagram, sharing the achievement of his second solo album reaching No. 7 on “The Genius Community’s 25 Best Albums of 2024 So Far.” The post in question was reportedly a reshare from another producer, JNKRYD.

Following the share, the BTS leader took down the post within a few minutes. However, several users criticised the K-pop sensation for being insensitive, with some even going on to imply that he was ignoring or downplaying the severity of the situation. Comments such as “He never really cared and always posted whatever he wanted,” “How insensitive,” and “Why at this timing, of all times?” were all over social media.

While several users dissed the singer, fans of RM came to his defence citing that he might not have known of the incident since he is serving his military term and has limited access to his phone. Heating the debate, one comment read, “’How cruel of you guys for bashing him he didn’t know,’ while another wrote “Did RM do something wrong? Why are people reacting like this to him? It’s absurd. All the other members are diligently completing their military service or have already finished. If you want to criticize, direct it at the person who caused the incident.”

After the incident took place, Suga issued a personal apology for his actions and claimed that he was not aware of the traffic laws for an electric scooter.