Rishab Shetty calls Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan ‘triumph in storytelling and filmmaking’

Prasanth Varma’s ‘HanuMan’ has been praised by many celebrities, with Rishab Shetty saying the film is a triumph in storytelling and filmmaking.

The film recently entered the Rs 100 crore club worldwide.

“Joining the chorus of praise for Hanuman is a triumph in storytelling and filmmaking by Prashant Verma,” tweeted actor-director Rishab Shetty. “You’re thinking about Teja Sejja’s performance long after the credits have rolled. @PrasanthVarma @tejasajja123 Hanuman,” he said.

Advertisement

Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan was released alongside Mahesh Babu’s big-budget Telugu action film ‘Guntur Kaaram’ on Friday.

The Telugu superhero movie has been doing well both in India and elsewhere, despite the clash with ‘Guntur Kaaram’. Rishab Shetty, the ‘Kantara’ fame actor, gave the movie a positive review and discussed the Prasanth Varma-directed film on X, the former name of Twitter.

“Hey @PrasanthVarma and @tejasajja123, congratulations on the unanimous blockbuster talk,” tweeted actor Ram Gopal Varma a few days ago. Salutations to HanuMan!.

Teja Sajja plays the main character in Prasanth Varma’s HanuMan, which also features important performances from Vinay Rai, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Amritha Aiyer.

The movie depicts how a regular guy develops abilities without warning and finds new strength within. He accepts his powers and faces off against a powerful supervillain, upending his normal existence in the process and engaging in a conflict between good and evil.

HanuMan joined the global Rs 100 crore club just four days after its release.