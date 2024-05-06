Rihanna rocks bubblegum pink hair ahead of Met Gala

Rihanna is making waves with her latest fashion statement as she flaunted her brand-new bubblegum pink hair while supporting her beau, A$AP Rocky, at his pop-up shop event in Miami. The 36-year-old music icon looked absolutely stunning in a sleek black satin dress, complete with a matching corset, all while striking poses inside a vintage red car.

Her look was perfectly accessorized with a dazzling diamond ‘A’ necklace, a silver ring, and stylish pink tennis shoes. A$AP Rocky, on the other hand, rocked a motor-inspired shirt and jean shorts, showing off his own fashion sense with grey and neon green shoes.

But Rihanna’s pink hair reveal wasn’t a one-time thing. Prior to her Miami appearance, she was spotted in New York City sporting her vibrant locks, keeping it casual yet chic in a black hoodie, sweatpants, leather jacket, and, of course, pink shoes.

Fans are buzzing with excitement as they speculate whether Rihanna and her new pink hairdo offer a sneak peek into her much-anticipated look for the 2024 Met Gala. In a recent interview, Rihanna hinted at opting for simplicity with her gala attire, teasing two gowns described as “very simple-ish” compared to her past extravagant outfits.

The Met Gala, themed ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,’ promises a mesmerizing display of fashion history spanning over 400 years, inspired by J.G. Ballard’s ‘The Garden of Time.’ Co-chaired by Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and making his debut, Chris Hemsworth, the star-studded event is set to be a night of unforgettable fashion moments.

Bad Bunny, no stranger to the Met Gala, will make his third appearance alongside seasoned pros Lopez and Zendaya. The anticipation is palpable as fashion enthusiasts eagerly await the gala’s showcase of approximately 250 items at the Costume Institute exhibit.

Mark your calendars because the 2024 Met Gala is scheduled for May 6th at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. It’s shaping up to be a night to remember, filled with style, glamour, and of course, Rihanna’s fabulous pink hair.