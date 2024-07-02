Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s ‘Girls will be girls’ triumphs at film festival in LA

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s first production, “Girls Will Be Girls,” has won the prestigious Grand Jury Prize for Best Feature at the 2024 Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles. The “Heeramandi” star took to Instagram to express her heartfelt gratitude and share the exciting news.

In her Instagram post, Richa shared a poster of the film and wrote an emotional note. She expressed her pride in the film, saying, “Before the day ends, I want to express my gratitude to the team of ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ – this film is a gift that keeps on giving! We will always be proud of it!” She highlighted the film’s successful run at other festivals, including the Transylvania International Film Festival and the Biarritz Film Festival in France, where it also won the Grand Jury Prize.

Richa also revealed the personal reason she and Ali couldn’t attend the festival: “I wish we could travel, but the reason, as you know, is that Ali Fazal and I are bringing in a little home production.”

“Girls Will Be Girls” is a collaborative effort by Pushing Buttons Studios, Blink Digital, and Dolce Vita Films, directed by Shuchi Talati. The film is set in a boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India. It follows Mira, a 16-year-old girl experiencing a rebellious awakening, intertwined with her mother’s unfulfilled coming-of-age journey.

Richa expressed her enthusiasm for the film and the team behind it, saying, “At Pushing Buttons Studios, we want to tell stories that move, that take India to the world, and talk about the human experience! I love my friend Shuchi Talati; she’s a legend, and you’ll see why. I also love Preeti Woman, whose breakthrough performance won a special award at Sundance and who has a bright future ahead!”

She praised the cast, including Kantari Kanmani, who starred in the Grand Prix-winning “All We Imagine As Light,” and the talented Kesav B, Jitin, and Devika Shahani, all of whom, Richa believes, will win audiences’ hearts. She also thanked Dilip Khussro for discovering these talented individuals.

Richa hinted at plans to release the film in India soon, saying, “Very soon, we hope to bring this lovely film to India. It is an Indian film, after all, and we want our people to see it and hear the amazing track that Sneha Khanwalkar has created.”

The film had an screening at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, marking another milestone in its impressive journey.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s “Girls Will Be Girls” continues to receive accolades and praise, cementing its place as a significant work in contemporary Indian cinema.