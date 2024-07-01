Kriti Sanon on how ‘Mimi’ transformed her life and career

Kriti Sanon, a versatile actress known for her roles in both commercial hits and thoughtful cinema, has recently opened up about the profound impact of her film ‘Mimi’ on her career and personal life. ‘Mimi’ not only captivated audiences but also earned Kriti a National Award, marking a significant milestone in her journey as an actress.

In a candid interview, Kriti reflected on the transformative experience of working on ‘Mimi’. She described the film as a pivotal moment that allowed her to discover new depths within herself. “There are some films that kind of open you up,” Kriti shared. “A sort of release happens, and suddenly, you discover a little more about yourself. I think that happened with ‘Mimi’.”

She went on to explain how the film holds a special place in her heart. “Whenever you imagine a trailer of your life, you know that particular shot that has to be there. It was one of those moments,” she said. “That film was one I was extremely passionate about. It gave me a lot to do as an actor, and the satisfaction I felt after performing was on another level altogether.”

Beyond her acting achievements, Kriti is also stepping into the role of a producer, signaling her growing influence in Bollywood. This year, she is set to debut as a producer with the film ‘Do Patti’, a project that aims to push creative boundaries and storytelling. With veteran actress Kajol joining the cast and under the banner of her production house, Blue Butterfly Films, Kriti is poised to leave a lasting mark on the industry.

Kriti’s journey from an actress to a producer highlights her evolving role in Bollywood. She continues to impress with her acting talent while also embracing new challenges behind the scenes. Her commitment to meaningful cinema and her passion for storytelling are evident in her choice of projects, both as an actor and a producer.

As Kriti Sanon embarks on this new chapter, she remains a shining example of how dedication and passion can lead to personal and professional growth. Her journey post-‘Mimi’ is a testament to the power of film to not only entertain but also inspire and transform.