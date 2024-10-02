Rhea Singha, Miss Universe India, to play Sita in Ayodhya’s Ramlila

Rhea Singha, the newly crowned Miss Universe India 2024, is set to play the role of Sita in the prestigious Ramlila performance in Ayodhya.

This annual event, celebrating the story of Lord Rama, will see participation from around 42 actors, including notable names like Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan. Tiwari will portray Bali, while Kishan will take on the role of Sugriva, adding star power to this year’s Ramlila.

In a statement, Rhea shared her excitement about playing Sita, a revered figure in the Ramayana. “This year holds special meaning for me,” she said. “With the blessings of Lord Shri Ram, I have the opportunity to portray Maa Sita in the largest Ramlila in the world. I am beyond thrilled.”

Advertisement

She further expressed her gratitude to the organizers for inviting her to perform in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, describing the experience as both exciting and deeply spiritual.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe India (@missuniverseindiaorg)

Rhea also reflected on her journey to becoming Miss Universe India 2024, a title that has propelled her into the spotlight. She noted how the opportunity to play Sita has added even more significance to an already momentous year. “I feel incredibly honored to be part of this Ramlila, and I will seek the blessings of Lord Ram and Maa Sita to guide me as I prepare for the Miss Universe competition,” she added.

This year’s Ramlila in Ayodhya promises to be a grand affair. Alongside Rhea Singha, other prominent stars will also be taking part in the event. Actress Bhagyashree will play the role of Maa Vedavati, and Malini Awasthi will appear as Maa Shabari. Their participation, combined with the massive scale of the production, promises to make this year’s Ramlila even more memorable.

According to Subhash Malik, founder and president of the Ramlila of Ayodhya, this year’s performance is going to break all previous attendance records. “Last year, 360 million people tuned in to witness the event, but we are anticipating over 500 million viewers this year,” he said.