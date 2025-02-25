‘Truth of loot out in the open’: Delhi BJP welcomes tabling of CAG report

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, MPs, Manoj Tiwari and Praveen Khandelwal, welcomed the tabling of the Comptroller Auditor General of India (CAG) report in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, they said the truth about the alleged loot and corruption that Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders had been trying to cover up is now out in the open.

Taking a dig at AAP chief, Delhi BJP media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor, who was also present on the occasion, remarked that the day marks the beginning of the sinking of Kejriwal’s political ship.

Sachdeva said the CAG report is the government’s financial record and should have been presented earlier, and added that despite judicial intervention, the previous AAP government kept ignoring it.

He said now Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has made the liquor scam report public, and claimed that several revelations have surfaced.

He stated that the liquor scam caused a massive revenue loss of Rs 2,002.68 crore, along with a Rs 941.53 crore loss due to the non-opening of liquor shops in non-conforming wards.

Sachdeva added that an additional Rs 890 crore loss occurred due to the failure to re-tender surrendered licenses.

Moreover, Rs 144 crore was waived off for zonal licensees under the pretext of COVID-19 relief, and Rs 27 crore was lost due to the government’s failure to collect security deposits properly, the BJP leader claimed.

Sachdeva alleged that rules were violated in license distribution and wholesale licenses were given to those linked with retail and manufacturing companies, leading to a corrupt supply chain. By increasing profit margins, wholesalers benefited while the government’s revenue suffered — a direct result of Kejriwal’s policies.

He alleged that the new excise policy had removed government control and handed over the market to private companies.

According to Sachdeva, in several cases, commercial licenses were wrongly issued for shops operating illegally.

He further alleged that liquor licenses were issued without quality check reports, and demanded that Kejriwal and his team must answer for these actions.

Sachdeva further claimed that AAP MLAs have spent the last decade learning how to create chaos and loot, but now the people of Delhi will see how real governance works.

Meanwhile, Manoj Tiwari accused Kejriwal of bypassing regulations to implement this liquor policy, and claimed that this is why his government had been afraid to present the CAG report in the Assembly for years.