Aamir Khan lost ‘Laapataa Ladies’ role to Ravi Kishan—Watch the audition clip here!

Aamir Khan has once again left fans buzzing, but this time, it’s not with a blockbuster film announcement (hint: Ravi Kishan). Instead, the superstar has shared an ‘unseen’ audition tape of himself playing a cop in ‘Laapataa Ladies’, and fans can’t get enough of it!

The clip, posted on his newly launched YouTube channel, ‘Aamir Khan Talkies’, reveals a completely different side of the actor.

Donning a police uniform, Aamir is seen casually chewing paan while delivering lines in a perfect rural accent. While his performance is impressive (as expected), the role eventually went to Ravi Kishan.

Aamir Khan or Ravi Kishan?

According to director Kiran Rao, Aamir was initially ‘very’ interested in playing Shyam Manohar, a small-town cop with a distinct personality. He even went the extra mile to screen-test for the role. However, after seeing Ravi Kishan’s audition, Aamir realized that Kishan was a ‘perfect’ fit and gracefully stepped aside.

“I was really eager to play the character, and I think my audition was pretty good,” Aamir admitted in a lighthearted moment. “But when Kiran and I sat down to discuss, we both knew Ravi was the right choice.”

The audition tape, now making the rounds on social media, showcases Aamir experimenting with the character, trying different expressions, mannerisms, and even some hilarious bloopers.

Fans love seeing this behind-the-scenes glimpse into his acting process, with many commenting that they would have ‘loved’ to see him in the film.

Meanwhile, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ made a big splash at the IIFA 2025, taking home 10 trophies, including ‘Best Supporting Actor’ for Ravi Kishan. Fans are now appreciating Aamir’s decision even more, recognizing his humility in stepping back for the sake of the film.